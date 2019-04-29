ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Appears in Video for First Time Since 2014

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, has made his first public appearance in five years. In a video statement, al-Baghdadi can be seen with a grey and red beard, with what appears to be a machine gun propped up at his side, the Associated Press reports Monday. He reportedly discussed the terror group’s recent loss in Baghouz, its last stronghold in Syria, and the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka for which ISIS has claimed responsibility. His last public appearance took place in 2014, when he spoke at a mosque in Iraq.