ISIS Offered Teen $25K to Bomb Vienna

A 14-year-old boy arrested by authorities for allegedly planning multiple bombings in Vienna was also reportedly offered $25,000 by ISIS to carry out the attacks. Two other youths who were allegedly recruited in a similar manner are still at large. He has admitted planning to plant explosives in Vienna’s Westbahnhof station, one of the busiest in the country, used by 40,000 travellers each day. While had not built any bombs when he was arrested, he apparently had researched potential target sites “like a professional.” While local media outlets claim to have identified the boy, Austrian authorities have not yet released a name.