ISIS Reportedly Kills Japanese Captive

ISIS militants have reportedly beheaded captive Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, based on a video posted on jihadi websites on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. Unlike previous videos featuring Goto, this one purportedly included the trappings of ISIS, which calls itself the Islamic State. The video has not been independently verified, but talks between Japan, Jordan and the terrorists have reportedly been deadocked, with ISIS demanding the release of Sajida al-Rishawi, a failed female suicide bomber who attacked a wedding party in Amman, Jordan in 2005. ISIS is also holding a Jordanian fighter pilot, Lt. Muath al-Kaseasbeh, who they threatened to kill by Thursday if al-Rishawi was not released. The Jordanian government was reportedly willing to release the woman in exchange for both captives, but have not received any proof that al-Kaseasbeh is still alive. With the release of today's video, hopes are fading for the pilot's fate.