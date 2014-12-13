ISIS Shoots Down Iraqi Helicopter

CHEAT SHEET
An Iraqi helicopter was shot down by ISIS militants late Friday, killing both pilots aboard. The attack is raising concerns about ISIS’s ability to take down aircraft amid ongoing U.S.-led coalition airstrikes. The helicopter was attacked in the Shiite city of Samarra and was brought down by a shoulder-fired rocket launcher. ISIS also brought down two other Iraqi military helicopters in October, suggesting they may have acquired ground-to-air missiles after overrunning Iraqi and Syrian army bases earlier this year.