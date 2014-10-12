ISIS Triple Suicide Bombing Kills 50+

A triple suicide bombing in Iraq on Sunday has claimed at least 58 lives, including civilians and Kurdish security forces. A separate bombing killed the police chief of the western Anbar province. ISIS claimed the triple suicide bombing, saying it was executed by three foreign jihadists. The bombings were near the Qara Tappah municipal council in the eastern Diyala province. The first bombing took place outside a security compound that houses the office of a Kurdish political party. Just a few minutes later, two other bombers drove cars filled with explosives into the compound. 107 people were also wounded, according Bashir al-Dalawi, who is a member of the Qara Tappah municipal council. Sunday marked a blow to Iraq's security forces. In addition to the triple suicide bombings, a roadside bomb killed the police chief of the Anbar province, Brig. Gen. Ahmed al-Dulaimi.
