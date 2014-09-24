ISIS U.K. Hostage Pleads for Life in Audio File

CHEAT SHEET
The family of Alan Henning, the British volunteer aid worker held captive by ISIS, has received an audio file in which he pleads for his life, according to his wife, Barbara Henning. Details of the message have not been released, but in response Mrs. Henning called on ISIS, or Islamic State, to release him. In a statement she said her husband has been to a Sharia court and cleared of “being a spy and declared to be no threat.” Henning, 47, is a taxi driver from Manchester, England. He was kidnapped last December while in Syria. His fellow ISIS British captive David Haines recently was beheaded.