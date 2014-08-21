ISIS Wanted $132M for Foley

CHEAT SHEET
According to a representative of James Foley’s family, ISIS asked for a 100 million euro (about $132 million) ransom before executing the journalist. The United States, unlike some European countries in similar situations, refused to pay. ISIS still holds another American, as well as British citizens, for whom the U.K. has likewise declined to pay a ransom. Kidnapping Westerners has long been a source of revenue for terrorist groups: Al Qaeda is estimated to have made $125 million from ransom payments in the past five years.