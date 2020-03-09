Israel Announces Mandatory Two Week Self-Quarantine for All Arrivals From Abroad
The Israeli government announced on Monday that all people arriving in the country from abroad must self-quarantine for two weeks, no matter their port of origin. According to The Times of Israel, the decision is not retroactive but would take effect immediately. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the mandatory self-quarantines would be in effect for two weeks for the time being. “This is a difficult decision, but it is necessary to maintain public health, and public health is above all else,” Netanyahu said. So far, there have been 42 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Israel. This comes as almost 4,000 people have died from the virus worldwide, and over 113,000 cases have been confirmed. There is currently one case in Jordan and 55 in Egypt. One person also died of coronavirus in Egypt.