Israel Apologizes for Embarrassing Biden

Read it at CBS
For once, someone other than Joe Biden is apologizing. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has expressed regret for the unfortunate timing of an announcement of new construction in East Jerusalem right as Biden was arriving in the country to moderate peace talks. But Netanyahu not given any indication he will scrap the controversial plan, which Biden immediately condemned. "We will act according to the vital interests of the state of Israel," Netanyahu said. Several American officials were left less than satisfied with the apology and called on Israel to make a sweeping effort to repair the damage to the peace talks—Israel and Palestine had only just agreed to reopen contact after 14 months of radio silence.