U.S. News

Israeli Embassy Releases First Picture of Couple Killed in D.C. Shooting

GUNNED DOWN

Staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim shot after an event in the Capital Jewish Museum.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Young couple Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were gunned down after an event in the Capital Jewish Museum.
Embassy of Israel to the United States

The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. has released the first image of two staffers killed during a shooting in the capital Wednesday night.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum—less than a mile from Capitol Hill—when they were approached by a man who brandished a handgun and shot them at around 9.15 p.m. local time.

Trump Responds After Two Israel Embassy Staff Killed in D.C.‘HORRIBLE’
Josephine Harvey
Trump has condemned a shooting in Washington, D.C., offering condolences to the families of the victims.

Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, has been arrested. The suspect was heard to chant, “Free, free Palestine” as he was detained inside the museum, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives,” the embassy posted on X.

“This evening, a terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC. The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder.”

Yaron with President of Israel Isaac Herzog last November.
Yaron with President of Israel Isaac Herzog last November. Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF)

The tribute continued: “No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss. Our hearts are with their families, and the embassy will be by their side during this terrible time.”

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said at the news conference that Lischinsky had bought a ring and was preparing to propose to Milgrim next week in Jerusalem.

The Times of Israel reports that the pair worked in the public diplomacy department of the embassy. Milgrim had a master’s degree in international studies from American University, and a master’s degree in natural resources and sustainable development from the United Nations University of Peace.

Fury Over Musk Bid to Build Trump’s Costly ‘Golden Dome’EMPIRE STRIKES BACK
Farrah Tomazin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk greets U.S. President Donald Trump. Now Musk is frontrunner to build Trump's 'Golden Dome.'

Israel‘s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli said Lischinsky was a political analyst.

The Times of Israel reported that he had a master’s degree in Government, Diplomacy and Strategy from Reichman University and a bachelor’s in International Relations from Hebrew University.

Washington rabbi Levi Shemtov knew the couple. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme they were “nice people, popular” people.

Two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
A mourner at the scene in D.C. last night. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Lischinsky was vocal about “interfaith dialogue” and peace through negotiation.

He wrote, in part, on LinkedIn: “I’m an ardent believer in the vision that was outlined in the Abraham Accords and believe that expanding the circle of peace with our Arab neighbors and pursuing regional cooperation is in the best interest of the State of Israel and the Middle East as a whole.”

The event they attended, organized by the American Jewish Committee, was about humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The event, which the BBC reported was a cocktails evening, was called the Young Diplomats Reception.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter visit the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 22, 2025.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter visit the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Organizer Jojo Kalin said: “This event was about humanitarian aid. How can we actually help both the people in Gaza and the people in Israel? How can we bring together Muslims and Jews and Christians to work together to actually help innocent people? And then here he is just murdering two people in cold blood.”

Kalin gave an insight into how the shooting occurred, saying that the suspect ran into the museum after the shooting and looked so “distraught” that people thought he was a witness.

Netanyahu Says Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar ‘Likely’ Dead‘ELIMINATED’
William Vaillancourt
NEtanyahu

He was offered water and aid but then “whipped out his red Jordanian keffiyeh and he yells ‘Free Palestine!’” Kalin said.

President Donald Trump reacted to the news early on Thursday in a post on Truth Social. “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

The killings took place shortly after Israeli forces, according to Al Jazeera, fired “warning” shots in the direction of foreign diplomats visiting the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Around 38 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since dawn on Thursday, the publication claimed.

Israeli forces, meanwhile, continue to block aid from entering the territory, according to the United Nations.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsElon Musk Suffered Humiliating West Wing Tongue-Lashing: ‘F*** You! F*** You!’
Ewan Palmer
PoliticsHot Mic Catches Aftermath of Judge Ripping Trump’s Prosecutors ‘a New A**hole’
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandICE Imprisons Danish Dad of 4 at Citizenship Interview
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsJD Vance Lashes Out at ‘Profoundly Wrong’ Supreme Court Chief Justice
Janna Brancolini
exclusiveDisney CEO Told Hosts of ‘The View’ to Tone Down Trump-Bashing
Corbin Bolies