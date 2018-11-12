Israel, Hamas Trade ‘Deadly Fire,’ Leaving at Least 3 Dead: AP

At least three people are dead after Israeli warplanes and Palestinian militants exchanged “deadly fire” Monday in what could be “the most intense exchange of fire” since a 2014 war, according to a report from the Associated Press. The exchange was sparked Sunday night, when a team of Israeli reconnaissance troops were discovered inside Gaza. The resulting battle killed 7, including a Hamas commander and an Israeli medical officer. In retaliation, Palestinian militants fired more than 100 rockets into Israel, the highest number since the 2014 war. Israel retaliated soon after, firing warning shots before eventually demolishing the headquarters of Hamas’ Al Aqsa TV station with an airstrike. A Hamas spokesperson called the attack “a barbaric, brazen aggression,” while an Israeli cabinet minister said that the country “will do whatever it takes” to defend its people. After the violence subsided, Palestinian officials said that at least three people were dead, and many more were wounded.