Israel, Iran Spar at UN

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Tensions flared at a U.N. Security Council debate, during which Israel and Iran accused each other of carrying out last week’s bus bombing in Bulgaria. Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Khazaee called Israeli allegations “baseless” and suggested that Israel was responsible for the “terrorist operation.” Israel’s deputy U.N. ambassador Haim Waxman called the accusation “appalling but not surprising from the same government that says the 9/11 attack was a conspiracy theory and denies the Holocaust.” Bulgaria’s prime minister blamed a sophisticated group of conspirators on Tuesday, but did not mention their suspected nationalities.