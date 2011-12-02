Israel Pulls Controversial Ad Campaign

CHEAT SHEET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pulling a controversial ad campaign that recently blew up in the U.S. media. The campaign was an overt attempt to lure Israeli expats home and discouraged them from marrying American Jews. Though the ads have been running for two months, major organizations like the Jewish Federations of North America rallied against them this week, prompting Netanyahu to take action. In an apologetic statement, Israeli’s ambassador to the U.S. said the ads were never approved by the prime minister’s office and added that Netanyahu “deeply values the American Jewish community.”