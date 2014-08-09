Israel Resumes Gaza Airstrikes

CHEAT SHEET
As the conflict between Israel and Gaza entered its second month on Saturday, Israel launched more than 30 airstrikes on Gaza, killing five Palestinians, while Gaza militants fired rockets at Israel. An Israeli official tells Reuters that “as long as the shooting goes on,” the country has no plans to send diplomats back to Cairo to negotiate another truce. Since the end of the latest 72-hour ceasefire on Friday, militants have fired more than 65 rockets into Israel. Israel launched airstrikes into Gaza as well on Friday, killing five, including a 10-year-old boy near a mosque in Gaza City.