    Israel Strikes Gaza Hamas Sites After Rocket Attack

    ESCALATING

    Mohammed Salem/Reuters

    Israel conducted airstrikes Saturday on Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip amid high tensions following a major U.S. policy change on Jerusalem. Two weapons-manufacturing sites, an arms warehouse, and a military compound were hit, according to the Israeli military. The airstrikes, which came after rockets were fired at Israel from the area, killed two people and injured 20 more, Gaza authorities said. Hamas identified the two dead as members of its militant wing. The rocket attack that triggered the airstrikes was claimed not by Hamas but by small jihadist groups in the Gaza Strip. Hamas earlier this week called for a Palestinian uprising against Israel after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the country’s capital, a move that triggered warnings of more violence in the region.

