Israel to Ease Gaza Blockade

The Israeli military announced Monday that shipments of building materials will be allowed daily into the Gaza Strip—if the relative quiet along the border holds. It is the first real easing of the Israeli blockade that has been in place since Hamas took over the territory five years ago. It is also the first key concession of the ceasefire deal that ended eight days of fighting between Israel and Hamas last month. A military spokesman said that Israel began allowing shipments of gravel to Gaza’s private sector Sunday.