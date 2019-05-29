Israel to Hold New Elections After Prime Minister Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition

Israel will hold new elections after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government by the Wednesday deadline, The New York Times reports. Israelis will reportedly vote again in about three months, marking the first time in the country's history that new elections were forcibly held due to a failure to form a government after the previous election. The Israeli Parliament voted to disperse itself late Wednesday. After the April elections, Netanyahu said he was confident that his party—the conservative Likud party—would be able to form a coalition by the Wednesday midnight deadline, but two factions reportedly refused to compromise on proposed legislation regarding military service.