Israel to Hold Third National Election in a Year After Parliament Fails to Form Government

Read it at Times of Israel
Israel is headed for its third national election within a year after lawmakers failed to form a governing coalition, The Times of Israel reports. The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, reportedly dispersed on midnight Wednesday after failing to gather 61 signatures to form a government within 21 days. Lawmakers are still reportedly debating on the date of the election, with March 2 being the likely date. After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz failed to form governing coalitions, the responsibility turned to the entire parliament—but it also failed at the task. Netanyahu will be campaigning in the March election after he was indicted in corruption probes last month, but he has denied any wrongdoing.