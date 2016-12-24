Israel to ‘Reassess’ Ties With U.N. Over Security Council Vote

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday Israel will reassess its relationship with the United Nations following a Security Council resolution this week to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The 14-0 vote passed with an abstention from the United States. Netanyahu said he instructed his foreign ministry to reevaluate contact with the United Nations "within a month." The foreign ministry will reassess all ties, including "the Israeli funding of U.N. institutions and the presence of U.N. representatives in Israel." He added, "I have already instructed to stop about 30m shekels in funding to five U.N. institutions, five bodies, that are especially hostile to Israel...and there is more to come."