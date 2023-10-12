Worldvertical orientation badge

Israel Unleashed White Phosphorus in Gaza Attack, Human Rights Watch Finds

Videos show multiple airbursts of white phosphorus launched over the Gaza City port and two areas along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Smoke rises as the Palestinian Foreign Ministry claimed that Israel used phosphorus bombs

Ali Jadallah/Getty

Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organization that advocates for human rights, said Thursday that it had concluded Israel used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza this week.

In a statement, HRW said it had verified videos from Oct. 10 and 11 showing “multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border” in addition to interviewing two witnesses to the Gaza attack.

White phosphorus can cause severe burns and long-term health impacts on victims, and using it as a weapon in highly populous regions like Gaza violates international humanitarian laws, HRW said.

