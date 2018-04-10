Israel Vows Disciplinary Action for Gaza Sniper Videographer

Israel on Tuesday pledged “disciplinary action” for whoever filmed a leaked video that shows a military sniper targeting and shooting a demonstrator across the Gaza border—to praise from an onlooker—after the footage drew international condemnation, Reuters reports. The video that surfaced Monday was from Dec. 22 amid Palestinian demonstrations in reaction to President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The footage shows the sniper wounding the protester in the leg, claiming that warning shots were fired beforehand and the target was organizing a “riot” by throwing rocks and attempting to compromise a security fence. Israeli officials, however, have taken no issue with the shooting itself, and said the filming of the event “will be dealt with by commanders accordingly,” according to a statement. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters that, “The Gaza sniper deserves a decoration, and the photographer a demerit.” The move follows an escalating series of border clashes in which nearly 20 Gaza protesters have been killed by Israeli snipers, and hundreds more wounded.
