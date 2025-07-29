‘Batman’ Star Dies at 60 After Collapsing on Holiday Beach

An Israeli actor known for his performances in The Dark Knight Rises and the third instalment of the Rambo franchise has tragically passed away.

Alan Aboutboul—who starred as Russian nuclear physicist Dr Pavel in the third chapter of Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed superhero trilogy, as well as Sylvester Stallone’s mujahideen sidekick Mousa Ghani in Rambo III—had gone for a morning swim near HaBonim Beach in Tel Aviv Tuesday.

When he returned to shore, he told a group of nearby tourists he wasn’t feeling well before promptly collapsing in the sand.

While better known internationally for his film performances, Aboutboul was also an accomplished stage and TV actor. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

Paramedics arrived not long after 8 a.m. and made efforts to resuscitate the actor, who sadly died at the scene. He was 60-years-old, and had worked in film, TV and theater for more than four decades. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Aboutboul is survived by his wife, Israeli director Shir Bilia, with whom he had lived in Israel and Los Angeles, and their four children.

Miki Zohar, Israel’s Culture and Sport Minister, posted a tribute to the late actor on X, describing his passing as “deeply painful” and celebrating his achievements throughout his 45-year career.

“Last night I watched an interview with him, where he talked about filming a movie he recently participated in, and the passion for the profession that radiated from him was evident even after so many years in the field,” Zohar wrote.