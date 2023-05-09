CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Israeli Airstrikes Kill 13 in Gaza, Including Four Children: Palestinian Officials
SPIRALING
Read it at Reuters
Three commanders of Islamic Jihad and 10 civilians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday, according to Palestinian officials. Medical authorities said four of those killed were children and five were women after blasts struck residential areas. Islamic Jihad, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, named the trio of slain commanders as Jihad Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini, and Tareq Izzeldeen. The group vowed to “match the size of the crime” and said Israel “must expect a response at any moment and anywhere.” The Israeli military said 40 of its jets participated in what it described as “pinpoint” strikes that also targeted rocket production workshops, a spokesperson said.