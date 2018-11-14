Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned Wednesday in protest over a ceasefire reached with Gaza militants, saying the move was tantamount to “surrendering to terror.” The Associated Press reports the move is likely to bring about early elections. Eight people were killed Monday and Tuesday as militants fired 460 rockets toward Israel and Israeli forces bombed 160 targets in Gaza after a botched intel raid—the worst fighting in the region since the 2014 war. Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups announced Tuesday afternoon that they had accepted a ceasefire and would abide by it if Israel did, too. But Lieberman, the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, denounced the move. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the ceasefire, saying “in times of emergency, when making decisions crucial to security, the public can’t always be privy to the considerations that must be hidden from the enemy.” The resignation is a major blow to Netanyahu’s coalition government. Lieberman and opposition parties are now calling for an election.
