Israeli Security Guard on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Returns Home to Fight Hamas
An Israeli security guard working on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour announced his plans to return home and join the Israel Defense Forces amid its ongoing war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israeli journalist Eran Swisa from Israel Today told Variety that the guard, who wished to remain anonymous, was born at a Kibbutz in Israel. “I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes!” he told the publication. “Just for being Jewish or being Israelis.” He later addressed Hamas, saying: “It’ll be an insult to animals worldwide to call them ‘animals’ but those are not human beings.” Swift’s spokesperson did not respond to the publication.