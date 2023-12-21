CHEAT SHEET
The Israel Defense Forces’ investigation into the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages in Gaza has turned up a tragic detail—the voice of one of the men shouting for help was picked up by an IDF dog days before he was slain, the Times of Israel reports. Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim, and Samar Talalka managed to escape their Hamas captors, who were killed in a firefight with the IDF’s Golani Brigade on Dec. 10. An IDF dog was sent in during the engagement, and its body camera picked up the voice of Shamriz yelling for help. But the camera was not examined until Dec. 18, when the body of the dog was found, three days after the three Israelis were killed by the IDF.