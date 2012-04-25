Israeli Official: Iran Won’t Build Bomb

CHEAT SHEET
Even though many Israeli leaders believe Iran is racing towards building a nuclear bomb, Israel’s top military man is saying he doesn’t believe the regime in Tehran will choose to go down that path. Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz said Wednesday that international sanctions are working and they could relieve some pressure on the Obama administration. His comments were in sharp contrast to those of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Ehud Barak, who have repeatedly said diplomacy will not stop Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons.