Israeli Strike Kills 5 Hezbollah Ops

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
On Sunday, a raid by Israeli forces killed five Hezbollah fighter operatives in southern Syria. The Lebanese Shiite militant group has been fighting alongisde Syrian government forces. One of the five killed included Jihad Mughniyeh, the son of Emad Mughniyeh, a top Hezbollah operative. Emad was assassinated in 2008 and Jihad, who has long vowed to avenge his death, had been the commander in charge of organizing potential attacks on Israel out of the Golan Heights. Last week, the Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah threatened to wage an unprecedented war against Israel that would include opening new fronts against the Jewish state and overrunning Israeli population centers.