‘It: Chapter Two’ Delivers Second-Best Horror Opening Weekend
It: Chapter Two grossed $91 million at domestic box offices over the weekend, making it the second-best horror opening of all time—second only to its predecessor. The sequel to Stephen King’s beloved horror classic earned 25 percent less than the $123.4 million brought in by It during the same weekend two years earlier, but garnered similarly sparkling reviews. Audiences have seemingly warmed to Pennywise’s return, giving Chapter Two a 67 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ grade on CinemaScore. The highly successful opening weekend at home was matched, and more, abroad, racking up $94 million from international markets, and once again coming in second to its predecessor. The sequel’s high returns capped an overall good weekend for parent studio Warner Bros., who also took home top prizes at the Venice International Film Festival this weekend for The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.