Actor Bill Skarsgård Busted for Bringing Weed Through Swedish Airport: Report
REEFER MADNESS
In a sobering reminder that the high life isn’t for everyone, it was reported on Wednesday that actor Bill Skarsgård was arrested last year for marijuana possession. The report, which comes by way of TMZ’s law enforcement sources, details how Skarsgård, 33, was pinched last October for possessing 2.43 grams of cannabis at Stockholm’s international airport. The It star reportedly pleaded guilty and was ordered by a judge on Wednesday to pay a fine of 40,000 Swedish krona, the equivalent of roughly $3,800. He is not expected to spend any time behind bars. Sweden has a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and has long outlawed both medical and recreational usage of cannabis. Skarsgård, the son of Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård, was born in Vallingby, a suburb of Stockholm. He is also known for his work in films like Barbarian, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Roger Eggers’ upcoming Nosferatu flick as the titular vampire. A rep for the actor did not immediately return TMZ’s request for comment on Thursday.