It Takes More Than Malarkey for Joe Biden to Fire You

When former Vice President Joe Biden pulled off the most unlikely come-from-behind victory in modern political history on Super Tuesday, his campaign staff breathed a tentative sigh of relief, and not only because Biden now stood a decent chance of capturing the Democratic presidential nomination. These staffers also felt that victory might provide an opportunity to replace some senior campaign officials who had helped steer the campaign so close to the rocks.

But that cull never happened. The “reshuffle,” campaign code for the unceremonious dumping of key staffers in the hopes of steering the ship in a better direction, was actually just… a reshuffle. After a trio of poor performances in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, plus campaign coffers that verged on bone dry, Biden handed the campaign’s reins over to Obama veteran Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and shifted Greg Schultz, his first campaign manager, into “organizational planning for the general election.” Unofficial interim manager Anita Dunn was moved back to running strategy for the campaign.

Biden’s reorganization efforts, which kept long-trusted staffers in key positions, albeit with new and sometimes reduced duties, speaks to an underexplored aspect of the former vice president’s management style that’s common knowledge among former staffers across two branches of government and countless campaigns: He really, really doesn’t like to fire people.