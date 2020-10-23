Italian Man Arrested on Suspicion of 160 Rapes and Assaults on Underage Girls

Read it at BBC News
An Italian man has reportedly been detained in France on suspicion of carrying out 160 rapes and sexual assaults, mainly on underage girls. According to BBC News, the man is wanted for the alleged crimes in neighboring Germany. German authorities alerted their French counterparts earlier this month that the unnamed suspect had crossed the border. French authorities reportedly said he was captured in Rumersheim-le-Haut, a few miles from the border. According to French reports, the man is suspected of raping his own daughter, as well as attacks on the children of his partners, between 2000 and 2014. He is now awaiting extradition to Germany.