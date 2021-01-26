Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Resigns as Pandemic Rages
CHE PIZZA!
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte tendered his resignation on Tuesday amid a pandemic that has killed more than 85,000 Italians. Conte, a law professor who does not belong to any political party, was named prime minister after 2018 elections failed to yield a clear majority for any of the country’s numerous parties. It is the second time Conte has resigned. The first was after Matteo Salvini of the far-right Lega party pulled his support from Conte’s government in August 2019. The latest crisis was brought on by former prime minister Matteo Renzi. Conte will now be given an opportunity to try to form a new government with consultations with leading parties set to begin Wednesday. Italy has had 66 governments since the end of World War II with each one lasting, on average, just over one year.