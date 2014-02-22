Italian Prime Minister Sworn In

CHEAT SHEET
Fresh-faced and ready to rule. Italy’s Matteo Renzi was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday, one week after Enrico Letta’s government was toppled in an intra-party dispute. At 39 years old, he is the country’s youngest prime minister since World War II. Next, Renzi will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament next week. For his first 100 days in office, Renzi has pledged to overhaul Italy’s labor market, modify the tax code and change the country’s election law.