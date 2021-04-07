Italian Version of Capitol Rioter and QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Leads Protest in Rome
CHE PIZZA!
An Italian pizzeria owner dressed suspiciously like the January 6 insurrectionist Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, led a charge of disgruntled hospitality industry workers in protest in Rome on Tuesday. Donning horns and fur and face paint in the color of the Italian flag, Ermes Ferrari, 51, stopped short of breaking into any Italian government buildings, but he did lead the charge calling for an immediate end to Italy’s stifling COVID-19 restrictions. When asked why he dressed like Chansley, who is now in jail for breaking into the Capitol, Ferrari told Corriere della Sera newspaper, “If it means being listened to, I would have dressed up as a zebra. We can no longer go on like this, I just want to work.” Italy’s current lockdown, which prohibits dine-in service, is set to end after May 1.