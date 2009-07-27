Italy's Sex-for-Parliament Scandal

CHEAT SHEET
How does Silvio Berlusconi get the ladies in bed? The Times of London reports that Patrizia D'Addario, the prostitute at the center of the scandal, has said that the Italian Prime Minister offered her a seat in the European Parliament. Last week, D'Addario released tapes and transcripts that purportedly contained pillow talk between D'Addario and Berlusconi. She has previously said that she made two visits to Berlusconi's Sardinian villa last year in October and November. On the first occasion, the businessman who invited her to the villa paid her about $1,400, she said, but on the second occasion Berlusconi promised to help her resolve an issue with a building permit, but instead offered her the Parliament seat.