“Someone’s going to have to be held accountable [for the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit], and it’s certainly not gonna be [Rupert] Murdoch himself. It’s gonna be people under him,” says Daily Beast contributing editor Diana Falzone on this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast.

And many of those people “under him” are already paying the price, she says—with their careers.

Falzone, who also reports on Fox News for the Daily Beast media team, joined TNA co-host and fellow Fox News alum, Andy Levy, to share more about what it’s like to work at the embroiled media company right now, and what their experience has been leaving it.

While sources have told her that “it’s a really bad time to be working” at the company, her reporting found it’s also a bad time to have them on your résumé at all.

“One of my sources who recently left, and recently completely dismayed with the organization, was there for over a decade and started when things were not what they are now, and left just thinking, ‘Wow, my career is in the toilet,’” recounts Falzone. “And any time this source went for a job in media, because [the hiring managers] saw the number of years there, assumed that this person was along those very, very right ideologies, [and] was not able to get hired and had to figure out something else to do.”

“Many sources I speak to that have recently left are finding themselves out of work and having to go outside of media to be able to make ends meet for their families,” she adds.

She explains to Andy why, despite working for a place like Fox News, these people deserve some empathy.

Plus, Falzone walks Andy through a piece she published this week which uncovers who actually was behind Donald Trump’s hacked phone call with a religious group. The former president blamed the troll takeover of the “prayer” call on the “radical left,” but as Falzone recounts, it was because Michael Flynn did something dumb.

Then, Dr. Céline Gounder, a clinician, epidemiologist, and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, breaks down the ruling in Texas to withdraw the FDA-approved abortion drug Mifepristone.

She tells co-host Danielle Moodie how this move has much scarier, and more far-reaching, implications than we think, especially for cancer patients or people living with a chronic or terminal illness who rely on FDA-approved meds.

