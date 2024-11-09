‘It’s Gonna Be Hysterical!’ Jesse Watters Says of Watching Trump’s Proposed Mass Deportations

Jesse Watters revealed his unique sense of humor while talking about Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations.

The president-elect has a vision to remove around 11 million people from the country, and said this week that no level of expenditure would stop him from seeing it through.

“You have no choice,” Trump reportedly said of his plan, adding that there “is no price tag” to equal the value of the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history.

To Watters, the concept of the deportees being detained is “hysterical.”

Jesse Watters: The footage of ICE ripping people from their homes will be "hysterical". pic.twitter.com/okqjOL1ebe — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 8, 2024

On The Five on Friday, Watters first spoke of Trump’s plans to battle homelessness in Los Angeles so as not to “embarrass the country” during the Olympics, before moving on to border control.

“And then, deportation. They‘re going to lose the states on this because that is a federal issue,” he said.

“And there will be massive clashes, ’cause you’re going to have cameras out there making sure that they capture the images of ICE coming along and taking these people away. And they deserve to be taken away.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was central to Watters' envisioning of the comedic clips.

“Sometimes, you have to do tough stuff, but AOC is going to be there tying herself to migrants. It‘s gonna be hysterical.” the Fox host said.

In his final comment on the matter, Watters did not dispel allegations that some conservatives see a “big strong daddy” in Trump.

“But sometimes Dad has to do the tough thing. Doesn‘t make it always look great, but it‘s the right thing to do and that’s what we expect,” he said.

Despite Watters’ strong words about the proposed deportations, Trump has yet to unveil a clear plan for how he’ll remove undocumented migrants during his upcoming second term.

While his goal is to remove millions, his highest number of deportations came in 2019, when 267,258 people were removed.