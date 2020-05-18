It’s Official: Laura Ingraham Wants Your Grandmother to Die

Friday night Laura Ingraham admitted she thinks maybe it's time to stop coddling granny. “If you want to stay at home, stay at home. But for the rest of us, we’ll make our own decisions. Since the so-called experts say it will be around forever, it’s time to move on with our lives. The testing issue is just another Democrat red herring. More impossible hoops.”

So she finally said the quiet part loud—that testing and tracing were too complicated and hard to do, ergo they were a Democratic conspiracy—as opposed to the truth, which is that Donald Trump has broken the federal government so badly that it is incapable of mounting any reasonable response to the pandemic. Sorry grandma, you’ve had a good run.

We should have seen this coming. The president ran his campaign as a sort of anti-science, anti-expertise clusterfuck, and now we are confronted by a problem that can only be solved by science. And so the Trump-branded media has decided the science is actually a Democratic conspiracy.