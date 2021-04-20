It’s Time to Change Your Cocktail Game. Here’s How to Do It.

The greatest bartenders in the world bring disparate ingredients and flavors together to create new cocktails—and they do it with seeming ease.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk about the art of cocktail creativity and how the pros make it look so easy. They also offer advice and tips from their own lives to help inspire you to experiment with some new drinks.

So fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong