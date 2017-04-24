Ivanka Clothes on Racks Under New Label

CHEAT SHEET
    Ivanka Trump’s clothing line is reportedly being secretly sold under a different label at discount store Stein Mart, according to a report in Business of Fashion. The clothes are allegedly being labeled as Adrienne Vittadini Studio. G-III, the clothing line’s licensing partner which oversees the manufacturing and distribution of the merchandise, said it sold the clothes to Stein Mart “without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization,” adding in a statement that the company has “already begun to take corrective actions.” The Ivanka Trump brand has been under fire due in part to her father’s presidency, and stores such as Nordstrom dropped her clothing line, citing poor sales numbers.

