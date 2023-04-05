Ivanka, Melania AWOL From Trump’s Post-Arraignment Speech
MAR-A-LAGO NO-SHOW
As Donald Trump took to the stage at Mar-a-Lago to deliver a brief, rambling speech after his criminal arraignment on Tuesday, he was joined by some of his closest allies and several of his loved ones, including children Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany. Notably absent from the Trumpworld crowd gathered in the ballroom, however, were eldest daughter Ivanka and wife Melania. A source familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have been focusing on their family down in Miami as of late, and plan on being in Wyoming for at least part of the Jewish holiday of Passover in the days to come. Sources close to Ivanka, who released a bland statement in the wake of Trump’s indictment last week, told People that the 41-year-old “no longer” has any interest in aiding her father professionally. She did, however, make a clandestine visit to Mar-a-Lago on Sunday morning to offer a private show of support, Page Six reported. A reason for Melania’s no-show on Tuesday was not immediately clear.