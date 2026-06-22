Ivanka Shares Fresh Photos From Wedding Trump Skipped

The First Daughter is flaunting photos from her brother’s wedding—one that President Donald Trump was conveniently too busy to attend.

Ivanka, 44, shared a family photo dump on Monday from her older brother Donald Trump Jr.’s second wedding to Florida socialite Bettina Anderson on a Bahamian island in May.

“Still basking in the joy of these memories,” Ivanka wrote, tagging Trump Jr. and Anderson, now Trump. “Congratulations you two! Love you!”

Bettina and the oldest Trump kid were married in May. Screenshot/Ivanka /Screenshot/@ivankatrump

Every one of Trump's children was present at the event, except for Barron. Screenshot/Ivanka /Screenshot/@ivankatrump

The photos depict the happy couple, Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter Kai, Ivanka and her husband, billionaire Jared Kushner, and Eric Trump laughing and celebrating. Notably absent, however, was the family patriarch.

Ivanka shared a set of smiling photos. Screenshot/Ivanka /Screenshot/@ivankatrump

Kushner recently became a billionaire, after leveraging connections he forged during Trump's first term. Screenshot/Ivanka /Screenshot/@ivankatrump

Bettina Anderson is a Florida socialite. Screenshot/Ivanka /Screenshot/@ivankatrump

At the time, Trump, 80, made headlines for snubbing his son’s wedding, on his own account to deal with Iran.

“He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it,” Trump told reporters. “I said: ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things,’” Trump said. “That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed—by the fake news, of course… Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage.”

Trump also bizarrely referred to his son as someone he has “known for a long time.”

He later officially announced that he would be skipping the nuptials of his firstborn son, citing “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America.” He spent the weekend posting on Truth Social from the White House.

Less than two weeks after the wedding, the president flew to his golf club in New Jersey and attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

What’s more, Trump Jr. and Anderson were initially interested in a White House wedding—once the war in Iran had concluded. But with no end to the conflict in sight, they ultimately decided to hold the ceremony elsewhere.

Don Jr.’s second marriage comes after his 2018 split from ex-wife Vanessa Trump. The president’s eldest son has also been engaged at least three times, including to Kimberly Guilfoyle, now the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Anderson, a Columbia University graduate and self-proclaimed “housewife with no chores,” was first spotted among MAGA’s first family at the July 2024 Republican National Convention, seated directly behind Trump Jr. and his then-fiancée, Guilfoyle.

A month later, the then-presidential candidate’s son was seen on a brunch date with Anderson—while he was still believed to be engaged to Guilfoyle.