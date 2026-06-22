Trump Deals New Snub to Son Whose Wedding He Skipped

The Trump Organization marked Father’s Day with a gushing tribute to Eric Trump—while curiously omitting any mention of his brother, Donald Trump Jr.

The Trump family’s conglomerate sang Eric’s praises on its X account on Sunday, insisting that President Donald Trump’s second son, himself the father of two, is “not merely the beneficiary of his father’s legacy.”

But the post entirely ignores Don Jr., 48, even though he shares the title of executive vice president with Eric, 42, and has five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

The unsigned post declares Eric Trump as his father’s “keeper, its engine, and its next great chapter.” The Trump Organization/X

The snub comes after Trump, 80, skipped Don Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson on a Bahamian island in May, later blaming “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America.”

Less than two weeks after the wedding, the president flew to his golf club in New Jersey and attended Game 3 of the NBA finals in Madison Square Garden.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend a ceremony held by U.S. President Donald Trump to award posthumously the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 14, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Trump Organization’s unsigned post opens by suggesting that Eric benefited less from his famous last name or the Trump fortune than from having a father who “showed up” and led by example.

“This Father’s Day, we celebrate not just the man who inspired it all — but the son who showed up, every single day, and proved that the greatest gift a father can give isn’t a name or a fortune. It’s an example,” the post reads.

It goes on to credit Eric with steering the Trump Organization during his father’s first presidency.

“The empire that Donald J. Trump built did not survive four years of presidential service by accident. It survived because a son put on his hard hat and went to work. Eric Trump is not merely the beneficiary of his father’s legacy,” the post states, before concluding with a vague bit of corporate mythology, “He is its keeper, its engine, and its next great chapter.”

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The post links out to a more than 1000-word-long “Father’s Day tribute” on the Trump Organization website, featuring the subheading, “Like Father, Like Builder,” and the grammatically muddled line: “Eric Trump growing up alongside the greatest dealmaker in America and what it means to carry that legacy forward.”

Trump pictured with his sons Don Jr., left, and Eric. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Like the X post, the tribute has no listed author.

“From an early age, he was on the job sites. He mowed lawns. He laid tiles,” the tribute reads.

Later, it declares, “What distinguishes Eric Trump from the caricature that critics attempt to construct is the texture of the man himself. He is, by all accounts, someone who genuinely loves the work - the construction, the design, the tangible satisfaction of standing in front of something he helped build. He has spoken often about his deep love for the outdoors, for skiing, for the shooting sports. He is, in a word, real.”