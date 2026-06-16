Eric Trump Brutally Trolled After Embarrassing DM Leak Scandal

Eric Trump has been brutally trolled in his own comments section as he continues to distance himself from an embarrassing leak surrounding his father’s UFC event.

Trump, 42, spent the lead-up to his father’s White House birthday spectacle on Sunday clarifying that direct messages on X sent to retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier and posted online were “completely fake.”

The messages seemingly suggested Trump was chatting to Cormier, 47, about who was fighting at Sunday’s matches held on the White House lawn, before seeking inside information.

Eric Trump, Lara Trump and other guests gather inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images

In the screenshot messages, the account appearing as Eric Trump asks, “I’ll just cut to the chase...are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic. $$.”

Both men dismissed the messages. Cormier posted on X, “Are people really this dumb?,” while Trump said the images were “AI generated” and that he has never contacted Cormier, even claiming “this is scary.”

Eric Trump calls out a "completely fake" string of DMs posted on X. screen grab

On Instagram on Sunday, Trump posted a photo with his two children and wife, Fox News host Lara Trump, flexing in the ring.

While he did not reference the DM scandal on Instagram, users still took the chance to remind him about it in the comments under the happy snap.

“Weren’t you trying to get insider information on fights???,” one person wrote under the family photo, while other comments referred to the content of the fake DMs, with remarks like “any injuries?,” “Yoo Twin I heard Lopes is injured,” and “placing any bets?”

Eric Trump's comments section was flooded with trolls. screen grab

On Monday, Trump continued his damage control on X, sharing a video of Cormier being asked about the fake DMs as he took photos with fans in Washington D.C.

“Not real, I can’t believe you guys believed that,” Cormier said. “Like, who believes that? I got hacked or something. Who believes something like that. That’s crazy.” When asked if he made the posts, Cormier added, “Why would I do that?”

Trump posted “thanks” to Cormier, as well as sharing a New York Post article about the fighter’s denials.

Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan announce the fights during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

However, not everyone in Trump’s X comments was buying Cormier’s explanation. One user said, “‘I got hacked or something,’“. That’s some lazy s--- y’all can do better.”

On Sunday, MMA reporter Adam Martin posted on X that he had personally seen the post on Cormier’s page.

“Since I’ve gotten a few DMs about this -- yes, the DC tweet was 100% real, I saw it myself,” Martin wrote. “Others saw it. People screen captured it. DC tweeted and deleted it quickly, but people screen grabbed it fast, too. Wonder why DC deleted it. Someone got into his ear quickly, I guess.”

MMA journalist Adam Martin shares Daniel Cormier's comments about Eric Trump posts. screen grab

On Monday, Martin reposted the video of Cormier saying “I got hacked or something,” adding three thinking face emojis.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

On Monday, Trump posted a photo of his son and daughter on X watching Sunday’s events from a White House balcony. “By far my biggest challenge as a father will be keeping these two humble and grounded. This is NOT real life… but what a view!“

Even that photo wound up being trolled, with the Wu Tang is for The Children account posting, “Got any inside info on some bets?”