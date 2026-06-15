Eric Trump Forced to Address Wild UFC Cheating Scandal

Eric Trump has been forced to address allegations of cheating at his father’s UFC birthday event.

The bombshell came after retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier appeared to post–and then delete–a string of direct messages allegedly sent between himself and Trump’s second son.

The messages, which Trump, 42, said were “completely fake,” see the president’s son apparently chatting to Cormier, 47, about Sunday’s UFC White House match, which also doubled as a celebration for his father’s 80th birthday.

Posts sent by Eric Trump he has called "completely fake." screen grab

In the messages, the account appearing as Eric Trump asks, “I’ll just cut to the chase...are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic. $$.”

The exchange ends with an apparent reply from Cormier telling Trump, “No none of our fights rigged and honestly I am appalled you would even ask me something like that.”

Daniel Cormier at the UFC Freedom 250 media day at JW Marriott Washington DC on June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

The post, apparently written by Cormier, said, “I’m probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent. The UFC is a sport that I am deeply passionate about I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event.”

Though the post was reportedly quickly deleted, Trump shared another about the exchange by an MMA fan with under 1,500 followers.

“This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary,” Trump added.

Eric Trump calls out a "completely fake" string of DMs posted on X. screen grab

Trump posted several more times, claiming his team were “aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots” which had been circulated online.

“I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated,” Trump wrote, tagging in the UFC and the company’s CEO Dana White.

Trump shared another since-deleted post, adding the caption, “This did not happen. They were AI generated. Please be careful with reporting.”

Both Trump and Cormier have appeared to downplay the post.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Trump said, “That is absolutely not me. I didn’t even know who the guy was… This is some kind of AI spoof. This is crazy."

Cormier posted on his X account, “Are people really this dumb?,” which was shared by Trump, who added, “Thanks Daniel.”

Daniel Cormier posts on X. screen grab

Trump also shared a post by Kimberly Benza, the Director of Executive Operations and Communications at The Trump Organization, who said the screenshots are “fake.”

“They were fabricated and do not reflect reality. This is one of the dangers of AI-generated content: false information can spread quickly when people don’t verify what they’re seeing,” Benza said.

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Eric Trump, Cormier and the UFC for comment.

The legitimacy of whether the post was fake or real has raised eyebrows, however. MMA reporter Adam Martin posted on X that he had personally seen the post on Cormier’s page.

“Since I’ve gotten a few DMs about this -- yes, the DC tweet was 100% real, I saw it myself,” Martin wrote. “Others saw it. People screen captured it. DC tweeted and deleted it quickly, but people screen grabbed it fast, too. Wonder why DC deleted it. Someone got into his ear quickly, I guess.”

MMA journalist Adam Martin claims to have seen Daniel Cormier's posts. screen grab

Martin followed by pointing out the DMs allegedly from Trump to Cormier were “a bit weird.”

“I do wonder if he got hacked and some hacker sent the DMs to DC. But DC’s post 100% was legit. He pulled the classic Jon Jones `tweet and delete’ move. Hopefully, he comments on this sometime tonight. DC didn’t do anything wrong BTW.”

Benza also commented on Martin’s post suggesting Cormier was hacked, stating, “Eric does not have these DM’s in his X. They were AI generated.”

She also added, “It’s actually insane that anyone would believe it was real…."

When another user asked Benza why Cormier would post the messages, she said, “You should ask him! I do not know him nor have access to him.”

Eric Trump posted a photo in the UFC cage outside the White House earlier on Sunday.

Eric Trump posts from the UFC event. screen grab

The UFC event at the White House was delayed due to intense weather warnings, with potential hailstorms and heavy winds.

President Trump eventually emerged from the White House alongside UFC CEO White just before 8.30 p.m., wearing what NBC’s Andrew Greif described as a “stoic expression.”