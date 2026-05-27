Don Jr. Mocked for Shameless Suck-Up to Dad After Wedding Snub

Newlywed Donald Trump Jr. is spending his honeymoon sucking up to his father, President Donald Trump, who couldn’t even be bothered to show up to his wedding.

The president announced that he intends to see the New York Knicks play in the NBA Finals next month.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, when asked about the president’s attendance, appeared to mix up the dates of the Knicks’ 1973 championship team, saying “I’d ask him to name the starting lineup from the 1993 championship team and see how he does.”

Her apparent gaffe prompted a response from Don Jr., who proclaimed that his father is actually an expert in “Sports.”

“Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business,” the eldest Trump kid declared on X.

His comments prompted a fierce response, as many reminded him that his father didn’t have it in him to show up to his wedding over the weekend.

“Crazy he has time to go a basketball game but not your wedding,” Hochul’s press office fired back.

Hochul fired back at Don Jr.'s bootlicking. @NYGovPress/X

“Is this how you cope with him blowing off your wedding?” one user wrote.

“Jr. Your dad said he’s got time to go to a Knicks game, but not your wedding,” another wrote.

“Your father didn’t even show up for your wedding. But he’ll make sure to show up for a Knicks game,” another quipped.

Representatives for Don Jr. did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump is an expert in "Sports," his son proclaimed. RICK WILKING/REUTERS

The president skipped his son’s wedding, instead furiously posting nonsense on Truth Social all weekend.

Trump had said on Truth Social that he could not attend the wedding because the “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson initially wanted to wed at the White House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Meanwhile, Don. Jr. said “I do” to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas.

He began dating Anderson in 2024. He split with his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, that same year. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children.

The newly married couple is expected to have a celebration at the White House later this year.

The Trump boys are still enjoying their vacation following the wedding. Omeed Malik/Instagram

But a potential championship in his hometown seems to have enticed the president far more than attending his son’s second wedding.

“They have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games. I was invited by, numerous people,” the president claimed on Wednesday.