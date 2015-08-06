Ivanka Told Dad: Stop Smearing Mexicans

Ivanka Trump was so upset by her father calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals that she wrote multiple statements for him to use to apologize, New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported Thursday. Trump obviously didn’t take his daughter’s advice. The anecdote is one of several that illustrates Trump campaign staffers turning on each other. Some inside Trumpworld said they believe a new campaign manager leaked racist Facebook posts by a Trump aide to a media outlet, which led to his firing. What’s more, the team promised an exclusive look at Trump’s financials to Fox News but then someone gave it to CNN instead.