Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Go on Vacation During Shutdown
Read it at Daily Mail
Senior White House advisers Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are on vacation in Florida amid the government shutdown, the Daily Mail reports. The couple is staying at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family estate in Palm Beach. Ivanka has been spotted strolling near the estate and jogging with a Secret Service tail. Last week, the White House said Kushner was critical to shutdown negotiations. The president and other cabinet members remain in Washington, D.C., during the government shutdown. Ivanka Trump and Kushner are in Mar-a-Lago with their three children, as well as Ivanka’s younger brother, Barron. Donald Trump Jr. and his five children are also in Palm Beach.