Ivanka Trump Busted at Disney as Dad Threatens to Kill Off Iran

The president’s daughter was seen riding roller coasters and soaking up the French sun while her father threatened to wipe out an entire population.

Ivanka Trump, 44, was spotted at Disneyland Paris on Tuesday with her children, TMZ exposed.

Ivanka, whose father-in-law Charles Kushner is the U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco, was seen leisurely walking around the amusement park and riding Finding Nemo-themed rides, in a sharp juxtaposition to her father’s crazed threats.

TMZ said the footage of Ivanka was taken just 30 minutes after her father, President Donald Trump, threatened to kill off the entire Iranian population if the country didn’t give him what he wanted.

Early Tuesday morning, Trump told Iran via Truth Social its “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Ivanka took a step back from politics after her father's first term. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump said he didn’t “want that to happen, but it probably will.” The president signed off his post, saying, “God Bless the Great People of Iran,” despite having just vowed to kill them all off.

The president later walked back his threat to kill more than 90 million people as the U.S and Iran came to a ceasefire of sorts.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, had been leading the U.S.’s negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. Kushner, for his credit, was not spotted by TMZ at Disneyland.

The president put his son-in-law in charge of negotiations with Iran, which ultimately went south as the U.S. launched a war. YOAN VALAT/via REUTERS

But his negotiations clearly were of no success as Trump launched his unauthorized war with the country on Feb. 28.

Iran has since said it would prefer not to deal with the president’s son-in-law, or Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, as Iranian regime officials said they viewed negotiations with Kushner and Witkoff as a front by the Trump administration to trick Iran into thinking they were negotiating in good faith, when the U.S. really just wanted to launch an attack.

Iran has said it will only negotiate with Vice President J.D. Vance, who is, at his core, a skeptic of U.S. military action in the Middle East.

“With Witkoff and Kushner, nothing will come out of it,” one source told The Guardian on the matter. “We have seen that in the past.”

While her husband has taken a front seat in Trump’s diplomatic efforts, Ivanka has largely stepped back from politics after being very involved in the first Trump White House, working as a senior advisor.

She joins several Republicans who have been busted enjoying the Disney parks as the U.S. wages another war in the Middle East.

Bloodthirsty Sen. Lindsey Graham was spotted dining at Chef Mickey’s restaurant and riding the Space Mountain roller coaster at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, last week. The 70-year-old bachelor defended his time at the parks, saying, “I like Disney. It’s a great place to go. It’s a great place to share friends.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham walks with a bubble wand at Disney World. TMZ